COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday, October 2, riders will be able to catch a city bus every 15 minutes on N. Academy Boulevard.

Route 25, which runs between the Citadel Mall and Voyager Parkway, will see increased service from 30 minutes to 15 minutes Monday through Friday.

Officials say the popular route is one of the top three highest ridership routes in the system.

Riders can now travel from the downtown area to the northern-most part of the city using this premium bus service for their entire trip. Other route improvements include an additional bus to Routes 10 and 11, traveling between the downtown core and Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus.

For more information regarding Mountain Metro Transit, visit their website.