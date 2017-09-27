More than 200 Fort Carson soldiers coming home after 8-month deployment

FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 200 Fort Carson soldiers are coming home!

A ceremony for around 250 soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will be held at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on Thursday, September 28 at 10:15 p.m.

The soldiers deployed in January to Eastern Europe to support U.S. Army Europe and participate in Atlantic Resolve as the regionally-allocated heavy brigade for Europe.

The Iron Brigade kicked off continuous, nine-month rotations of U.S.-based armored brigade combat teams to Europe scheduled into the foreseeable future as part of the Atlantic Resolve.

The soldiers conducted deterrence operations in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany.

Additionally, they completed large-scale movements throughout Europe nine times, participating in 10 multinational exercises with NATO Allies and partners across the region. The brigade conducted 19 emergency deployment readiness exercises building the unit’s ability to change locations quickly as directed. They conducted more than 80 community engagements and 83 training events with Allied counterparts.

We look forward to welcoming all soldiers back to Colorado.