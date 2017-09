COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of bank robberies in the Colorado Springs and Monument area beginning earlier in September.

Police say the suspect, Joshua George Brown, 32, was identified as the suspect who handed notes to the tellers and successfully robbed four banks and attempted to rob five others.

The banks involved are as follows:

Robberies:

Sept. 7: US Bank at 3525 Hartsel Drive

Sept. 14: Academy Bank at 1 S. Tejon Street

Sept. 17: US Bank (inside King Soopers) at 9225 N. Union Boulevard

Sept. 23: US Bank (inside King Soopers) at 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road

Attempted Robberies:

Sept. 22: US Bank (inside King Soopers) at 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road

Sept. 22: Academy Bank (inside Walmart) at 3201 E. Platte Avenue

Sept. 23: TCF Bank at 2870 New Center Pointe

Sept. 25: Wells Fargo at 5190 N. Academy Boulevard

Sept. 25: TCF Bank at 4430 N. Academy Boulevard

Police say Brown is also linked to the September 24 robbery of US Bank (inside King Soopers) at 1070 Baptist Road in Monument.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday, September 27 around 1 p.m. in Monument near the intersection of Jackson Creek Parkway and Baptist Road.