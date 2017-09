COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air at a party in central Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they got a call about a shooting on Lark Drive, which is just southeast of Union Boulevard and Van Buren Street. When officers arrived, they couldn’t find a crime scene or any victims or suspects, so they left. Then, around 2:15 a.m., a witness called and said the suspects were back and were trying to start a car parked on the street.

When officers arrived, they pulled the car over and detained five people. Officers determined two different groups of people had been at a party when someone pulled a gun and started shooting. The suspect, Antonio Washington, was arrested on charges of prohibited use of weapons by a previous offender, according to police.