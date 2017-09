COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers has issued a recall in four states after some of their chicken salad sandwiches tested positive for listeria.

The chicken salad sandwich affected by the recall is a prepackaged 6.8-ounce item sold in the deli department with UPC code 663209-02050 and sell by dates 09/20/2017 to 09/28/2017.

The recall affects every King Soopers and City Market store in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

King Soopers was notified on September 21 by the manufacturer, Journey Cuisine, that the recalled product may be contaminated with listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury at this time.

King Soopers is offering a full refund to customers who purchased the sandwiches. Just return it to any of the more than 150 stores located in the state.

If you have any questions, contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time and Saturday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.