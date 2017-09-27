Chinook Trail Middle School: Groundbreaking held for Academy D20’s newest addition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs has broken ground on the second new school in just the last few months.

Construction on Chinook Trail Middle School officially began Wednesday morning.

The new school is slated to hold classes beginning in 2019 and will house more than 1,000 kiddos from 6th through 8th grade.

It will feature a learning commons, with a special makerspace and computer lab as well as a stage and retractable auditorium seating in the cafeteria.

District leaders say the new construction wouldn’t be possible without the passing of last year’s bond.

“Our bond that was passed last fall has made this possible and we are truly grateful that the community is investing in its children.” said Linda Van Matre, director of the Academy D20 Board of Education. “School is an important part of the community, the heart and soul of our organization, and it speaks to the importance we place in our future, the children.”

Chinook Trail Elementary, right next door, will also get some upgrades too.