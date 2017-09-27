Aurora theater shooter transferred to federal prison

Aurora theater shooter James Holmes has been transferred to a federal prison, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials say the State sought to place Homes in the federal system several months ago but only recently did space become available at a facility that could provide appropriate security.

His location has yet to be released.

Holmes is serving a life sentence without parole for killing 12 people at an Aurora Century 16 movie theater in the summer of 2012.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.