COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What if there was a way you could help the environment and needy families?

Now there is: Goal Zero, it’s a new recycling program in town, they take every material that the public recycles, turn it into profits for Care and Share Food Bank, which serves 31 counties in Southern Colorado.

“Every material that we accept has a value and we sell those material to a variety of different places in order to raise money,. and its a commodity so that means the price can vary but we work with a variety of different vendors and sell that and get money back. So when you’re recycling, when you’re diverting things from the landfill, and bringing it here to us. it has the opportunity to take on even more value,” said COO of Goal Zero, Stacy Poore.

