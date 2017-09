PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Two men were arrested and a third person is facing possible charges in connection with an illegal marijuana grow and a butane hash oil operation discovered at a Pueblo West home on Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, detectives went to the home in the 500 block of N. Raymont Drive on a report of a possible marijuana grow.

Detectives contacted the home’s residents, who they say were cooperative and allowed deputies to check the legality and quantity of marijuana plants there.

While searching the home, detectives discovered 146 marijuana plants growing in the garage and in three separate rooms of the basement. According to officials, the number of plants found was well above the limit occupants are allowed.

Authorities say the basement had been heavily modified to accommodate the large marijuana grow.

Additionally, detectives discovered that the residents were actively manufacturing hash oil using butane and commercial-grade extraction equipment.

Reinaldo Castillo, 53, and Jose Castillo, 52, were arrested for conspiracy, unlawful extraction of marijuana concrete, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana or marijuana concentrate, and cultivation of marijuana. Both have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Possible charges for a third individual, Sandalio Cardenas, 59, are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.