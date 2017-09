PUEBLO, Colo. — Two wild raccoons in Pueblo have tested positive for canine (dog) distemper, the Pueblo City-County Health Department announced Tuesday.

The Department received calls about sick raccoons in several areas of Pueblo, and recent laboratory tests confirm those raccoons have tested positive for distemper.

Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo City-County Health Department, said although canine distemper cannot be spread to people, it can be a serious disease in dogs.

Distemper is a contagious and serious viral illness spread through the air and by direct or indirect contact with an infected animal. Major symptoms include high fever, reddened eyes and a watery discharge from the nose and eyes.

Pueblo City-County Health Department has released the following tips to protect your family and pets:

Be sure your animals are current on their vaccinations. Immediately have your veterinarian vaccinate your pets if they are not up to date.

Do not feed, touch, or handle wildlife.

Do not leave puppies and dogs in your yard unattended.

Cover your trash to keep raccoons away.

For more information, call the Pueblo City-Council Health Department at 719-583-4307.