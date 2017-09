COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a fall staple — carving a jack-o-lantern or making a pie.

Pumpkin is an essential crop this time of year and Venetucci Farm is recovering from a rough year.

The farm has about seven acres of pumpkins and things are looking plump and ready to be picked.

Since 1936, Venetucci Farm has provided pumpkins for free to school kids in the community.

“It’s an iconic farm for this community and it’s beloved by many,” said Susan Gordon, farm manager. “Growing pumpkins is pretty resource intensive, in terms of water, labor and seeds.”

They educate students about farming and why it’s important to support local farms.

“Also just personal health if you are eating fresher foods, whether from backyard or local farm they are more nutritious and better tasting,” said Gordon.

Last year hail damage left a sour taste for the patch. It damaged most of the crop, but this year things are looking better.

“There is a conservation easement on it. This farm will stay a farm forever,” said Gordon. “It’s our hope that it will be able to produce food again. It’s an incredible gift from the Venetuccis and it’s a huge responsibility to try and preserve it.”

The patch will be open to the public starting October 7.

If you’d like to support the local farm, register for the 5k and 10 k race on October 7 at 9:30 a.m.

The race course goes around the farm and down by the creek.

>> To register for the race tap here.

The patch will be open on these days:

Saturday, October 7: Noon to 3 p.m. (after the race)

Saturday, October 14: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 15: Noon to 3 p.m.



Ventucci Farm usually provides the crops to make the Bristol Brewing Company Pumpkin Ale each year.

Like last year, Gordon said, because of contamination concerns, the crops will have to be donated by another local farm.

The farm released a statement about the contaminated water, tap here to read the full letter.

The farm is located at 5210 South Highway 85 in Colorado Springs, CO.