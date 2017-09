PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect in an attempted arson incident outside the Pueblo County Courthouse on Monday.

Authorities say around 4:30 p.m., a County employee reported seeing something smoldering near a Saab parked on Court Street just outside the west doors of the Courthouse. As the witness got closer to the car, he said he saw what appeared to be a smoldering rag in the gas tank. The witness said he took the rag out of the car and put out the fire.

A second witness told authorities that he saw a man walk out of the west doors toward the Saab shortly afterward. That suspect was seen putting a rag in the gas tank of the car and then walked away, according to the witness.

The owner of the car was at a store across the street at the time of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner estimated the damage to her car at around $300.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was wearing a dark shirt with rolled-up blue jeans and had a red and black bandana on his head.

If you have any information, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.