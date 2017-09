COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the branch located at 4910 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded cash. The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call police at 719-444-7000.