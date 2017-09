COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations are holding a nationwide fundraiser on Wednesday, September 27 to benefit the American Red Cross.

More than 525 Texas Roadhouse and 33 Bubba’s locations nationwide will donate 100 percent of profits to the American Red Cross and other local organizations to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Both restaurants have already provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders, officials said in a statement.

The fundraiser will be held at the following locations from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Texas Roadhouse: 16196 Jackson Creek Pkwy, Monument, CO

Texas Roadhouse: 3120 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO

Texas Roadhouse: 595 S. 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO

Texas Roadhouse: 4707 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO

Bubba’s 33: 5807 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO