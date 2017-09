PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Human Services has suspended the license of a child care facility in Pueblo as they investigate several alleged violations.

El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch has released the following statement in response:

“After fifty seven years of continuous service to the community by providing a home for our most troubled kids, El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch has been informed by State Officials that an order of suspension of its license is being implemented. The Board of Directors and the management of El Pueblo look forward to cooperating with the State Officials to resolve any concerns and to resuming our service to the community and to children in need.”

The private, nonprofit organization serves the needs of “at-risk” youth and families, with a 56-acre campus in Pueblo, according to their website.

