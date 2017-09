DENVER, Colo. — Get ready, Game of Thrones fans!

The live orchestra concert featuring music from the hit HBO series is coming to the Pepsi Center in 2018.

The tour, which was announced on Tuesday, features Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi and a theatrical orchestra.

>> Preview a snippet of what to expect at the concert here.

The tour will hit over 40 venues around Europe, Canada and the U.S. between May and October next year.

The Denver show is scheduled for September 14, 2018 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation. You can purchase pre-sale tickets if you have a promo code available on Facebook, with HBO memberships and for CITI card holders.