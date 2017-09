COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 26.

Did you know Colorado has the highest percentage of registered voters in America among its eligible population?

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said the November 7 ballot should catch voters’ attention because it involves school board races, tax measures and other local issues.

His office has been working to boost voter registration, including text-to-vote, online registration, and senior registration where they offer an award to schools with 85 percent registration.

Colorado also allows for same-day voter registration.

Although some Coloradans canceled their voter registration over the summer, the number of registered voters in Colorado actually increased and is at an all-time high, with nearly 3.8 million voters.

>> Click here to learn more about registering to vote online.