If you’re a Netflix customer — we’ve got an important alert for you!

There is a phishing scam trying to extract user payment information by sending fraudulent billing emails.

According to WGN9, the emails look like they’ve been sent from the online streaming service, even bearing the Netflix logo. The email says there has been a billing error and the user must update their account information. It sometimes requests that information be sent via email, although some of the fake emails contain a link where users click to enter their credit card information.

According to Netflix, the company never asks for customer information over email and customers should be aware that any attempts asking for that information are not coming from them. Additionally, Netflix does not ask for credit card or other billing information, social security numbers or account passwords via email.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a phishing scam, you are advised to change your Netflix password immediately as well as any other accounts where you use the same credentials. You’re also advised to check with your banks to make sure your information has not been used to make unauthorized purchases. Lastly, contact Netflix to let them know if your account has been compromised.