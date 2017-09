COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What do you want to do or accomplish before you die?

Hammond Law Group of Colorado Springs has installed giant chalkboards — or “Before I Die Dreamboards” — at Plaza of the Rockies and The Perk Downtown.

Catherine Hammond, founder of Hammond Law Group, wanted to bring the community art project to Colorado Springs “in order to inspire people to reflect on their lives, what they want for their future, and come together to live lives of meaning,” according to a statement.

It’s part of a global participatory public art project that re-imagines relationships with death and with one another. The wall encourages people passing by to write their own aspirations on the chalkboards.

Additional boards will be installed September 29 at Salsa Brava’s Briargate and Salsa Brava/Over Easy on Dublin Boulevard. The last planned installation is set for October at Switchback Coffee Roasters near downtown.

The original wall was created on an abandoned house in New Orleans by artist Candy Chang after the death of a loved one. Since then, over 2,000 Before I Die walls have been created in over 70 countries around the world.