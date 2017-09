EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The suspect, sheriff’s deputies and police officers involved in a car chase that led to an officer-involved shooting last week have been identified.

Deputies tried to pull over a pickup truck in the Security-Widefield area around 2:45 a.m. last Tuesday, September 19. The driver did not stop and led deputies on a short chase before it was eventually called off due to high speeds. Authorities say the suspect continued to be reckless, so deputies along with Fountain police, began to chase him again until they reached a cul-de-sac. At this time, two Fountain police officers and one El Paso County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon at the suspect.

No deputies or officers were injured during the shooting, but there were injuries reported as a result of the pursuits.

Deputy Cesar Talavera was injured when his car was hit; he has since been released from the hospital. Talavera is a four-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Patrol Division.

Deputy Cody Jaworski was identified as the deputy involved in the officer-involved shooting. He was treated for his injuries and released. Jaworski is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Patrol Division.

Sergeant Sheyna Marshall and Officer Brett Ryder with the Fountain Police Department were both injured during the pursuit and have since been released from the hospital. Both Marshall and Ryder are assigned to the Patrol Division.

Two Fountain police officers — Corporal Noah Walter and Officer Matthew Angoy — were both involved in the shooting. Walter and Angoy, who are assigned to the Patrol Division, were not injured.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Robert Zupko of Colorado Springs. Zupko was taken to the hospital after the incident on Tuesday for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He has since been transferred to the Criminal Justice Center and booked on the charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

If you have any information, call Fountain police at 719-382-8555, Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.