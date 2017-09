WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park police have arrested a man linked to several menacing complaints in the Mount Herman area and Monument.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 31-year-old Daniel Nations around 3 p.m. as he was driving a red Chevy Prizm with expired Indiana license plates. Authorities say several tips linked the car with a string of menacing complaints in the Mount Herman area and in Monument.

Nations was booked into the Teller County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge.