PUEBLO, Colo. — A block party for members of the Bessemer community was hosted by Pueblo police on Saturday, September 23.

The police department’s Watch IV officers held the party at the old Strack School for residents affected by the Watch IV Community Oriented Policing (COP) project.

Even though the weather wasn’t ideal, around 60 citizens came out and met with officers working on the project and received information about crime prevention strategies.

The COP project began in March of this year and has involved two community meetings to date in addition to the block party. The project will continue through the end of 2017 and will culminate with another community meeting scheduled for December.

Pueblo Police Department has released the following statistics:

992% increase in COP calls in the area

22% decrease in noise complaints

46% decrease in assaults with injuries

50% decrease in burglaries

11% increase in warrant arrests

30% reduction in “Shots Fired” calls

68% increase in traffic stops

7% reduction in motor vehicle thefts

182% increase in recovered stolen vehicles

47% reduction in “Man With a Weapon” calls

64% reduction in thefts from autos

Police say one of the goals of the COP project was to increase community involvement and to help those living in the area to take ownership of their community.

“This [block] party would not have been successful without the help of a variety of local businesses and partners,” the police department said in a statement. Just a few of the local businesses and partners they thanked included La Tronica’s, Gagliano’s Italian Market and Deli, School District 60, NeighborWorks, Millberger Farms, Blackhills Energy, Northside Walmart, and Wagner Rental.

They gave a special thanks to those who sponsored and helped with the project, the Watch IV officers who planned the party, and the citizens who attended the event.

“The Pueblo Police Department believes the way to a stronger community is through collaboration with our fellow citizens,” the department said. “This COP project is but one example of this philosophy in action!”