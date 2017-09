COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The public is invited to join at-large City Council Members Tom Strand and Bill Murray for an upcoming Town Hall.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers located at 107 N. Nevada Avenue.

The public will be given a chance to speak with the two at-large council representatives.