COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Phil Long Ford has released a statement in response to previous reports from other media outlets stating he had lost an endorsement deal because of his protest during the national anthem on Sunday.

“We are evaluating the events of the weekend. It is important to state that we haven’t fired Von. We are in the middle of contract renewal and this weekend’s events remind us that sometimes we feel that we best represent ourselves. We support Von and his first amendment rights, we know Von and he’s a good person. He donated a police car to his hometown police dept. All that notwithstanding, when we bring in celebrities to represent us, we run the risk of being misrepresented. We, like millions of Americans, are concerned and will respond consistently with our values as a proud American company founded by a war hero (Phil Long). While we can’t control the actions of others, we can be responsible for how we support our nation and community. That is why, years ago, our principal owner, Jay Cimino, founded the Mount Carmel Veteran’s Service Center, and is supported by all Phil Long Dealerships. We support this cause not just with our words, but financially as well, and it is serving hundreds of veterans in need right here in Colorado. This would be a great time for our community to show support for our military community by supporting this cause or others that continue to serve them after they serve us.”

Miller was among several Broncos players who knelt during the national anthem before the Broncos’ game against the Buffalo Bills.

Their actions were in response to President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the NFL, in which he urged owners to “get that son of a b***h off the field” for protesting during the national anthem.

Hundreds of NFL players took a knee or locked arms on Sunday in a show of unity in the wake of Trump’s comments.

The NFL protests against social injustice and police brutality began last season when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat, and later knelt, during the anthem.