COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after firing a shot during a fight outside a Colorado Springs bar early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a nightclub on North Academy Boulevard just north of Palmer Park Boulevard. A fight broke out outside the bar, and two people pulled handguns, according to police. Someone fired a shot, which did not hit anyone. One person involved in the fight suffered a head injury, according to police. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

The officers’ investigation led them to an apartment on North Murray Boulevard, where they arrested 27-year-old Oscar Hernandez and recovered two guns. Hernandez was jailed on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, and menacing.