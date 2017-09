COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he crashed into another car on Highway 24 Sunday night, seriously injuring the driver.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 24 in western Colorado Springs. A Kia sedan was speeding when it rear-ended a Mercedes sedan that was headed in the same direction. The Mercedes went off the road, hitting two utility poles and landing on its side. The driver had to be extricated from the car and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, 30-year-old Zachary Brown of Colorado Springs, ran away, but police found him and arrested him nearby. He was not injured, according to police.

Brown is charged with vehicular assault, DUI, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.