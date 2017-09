COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Silver Key is asking for your help to fill Bountiful Bags for local seniors this Thanksgiving.

For more than 20 years, Silver Key has been inviting the community to help make the holidays special for seniors in the area. Silver Key’s goal is to fill 1,000 bags with all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal for seniors and their families.

Every month, 1,000 seniors come through Silver Key’s pantry, receiving an allotment of food to help their dollars go further. The Bountiful Bags project provides seniors and families with Thanksgiving meal fixings in November.

Items needed are as follows:

Cranberry Sauce: Whole Berry or Jellied, 14 or 16 oz. cans

Dessert dry mix or canned pie filling

Green Beans: 14.5 oz. cans

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Dry Stuffing

Turkey Gravy Dry-Mix: 0.87 (7/8) oz. packets

Yams / Sweet Potatoes: 29 oz. cans

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Key located at 1605 S. Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Donations will be accepted until November 1.

For more information on the Bountiful Bags project, visit SilverKey.org.