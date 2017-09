COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In light of the shooting that happened across from Doherty High School on Friday, the campus will be closed for lunch and free periods temporarily.

The principal sent a letter to all parents after Friday’s shooting where one student was shot and another was injured when he ran into a tree while trying to leave the area.

The student shot has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

School District 11 says they’ve already made the necessary changes to allow for the extra students eating at the school cafeteria.

“Makes for some crowding situations sometimes in the lunch room, so they have staggered the lunch periods to make sure the students are afforded the opportunity to be able to eat in the cafeteria,” said Devra Ashby, Public Information Officer for School District 11.

To help students after Friday’s shocking events, officials with the district brought in a crisis counseling team and therapy dogs.

D11 is also reminding students to carry their IDs at all times this week and going forward.