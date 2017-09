COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A heavy rescue team is conducting a high-angle rescue at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs Monday night.

Capt. Steve Wilch with CSFD says the call came in around 8:40 p.m. that crews were needed for a heavy rescue.

Officials say the individuals stranded are probably contract workers since the hospital is under construction. It is unclear at this time how many people are stranded.

Officials say firefighters on the roof have been talking with the stranded workers, and cold-temperature blankets have been lowered down to keep them warm.

