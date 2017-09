COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two businesses on Austin Bluffs Parkway were burglarized overnight.

Police said the burglaries happened around 3:30 a.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of Academy Boulevard. The burglars broke into the front doors of both businesses and took merchandise. They also stole cash from one of the businesses, according to police.

Police said at least two people were involved in the burglaries. No suspects have been arrested.