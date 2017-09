COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As cleanup from Hurricane Harvey continues, there’s concern right now with flood-damaged vehicles being sent across the country.

“There was a lot of vehicles damaged because of the floods, I think I read some estimates of over 50,000 vehicles,” said Guy Alldredge, general manager of Springs Automotive Group.

While none of the affected vehicles have shown up at Springs Automotive Group, Alldredge tells buyers to be weary.

“Look at the vehicles history reports. Car Fax is a great source, Auto Check is another source that a lot of us dealers use,” said Alldredge.

Alldredge warns even though car reports can be a great source, it may be too early to check.

“The storms were so recent, that they may not have time to show on the Car Fax, they may show in 30 days or 60 days after even the dealer knew about it,” said Alldredge.

Experts say when looking at a new car be sure to check for any electrical problems, like power door locks or windows that don’t work and check the speakers to see that you have clear sound.

Springs Automotive Group also tells buyers to be cautious when buying online, because someone else does the condition report.

