COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Walkers put on the miles Sunday for the third annual Kidney Walk.

The event is the nation’s largest walk to fight kidney disease, raising more than $70,000 for kidney disease education, awareness, and prevention, while supporting patients, their families and those at risk.

Bryan Flansburgh has been on dialysis for 10 months. He’s getting help from the National Kidney Foundation to pay for his treatments and supplements.

“It means a lot,” Flansburgh said. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t even know if I’d be here right now. They help a lot of people. If it wasn’t for them, there would be a lot of people that wouldn’t be alive right now.”

Flansburgh’s wait to get a new kidney may be up to three and a half years.

Kidney disease affects more than 30 million people in the U.S., and many don’t even know it.