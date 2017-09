DENVER, Colo. — If you’re out on the road and spot what looks like a cross between a Tesla and a police car, you’re not imagining things.

“Yes we have a Tesla,” the Denver Police Department confirmed in a lighthearted, informational video posted to their Facebook page on Saturday.

Denver PD says its a “baby Tesla” — a 2013 Model S60 to be exact — that was converted into a police car after it was previously used in a crime. The conversion was paid for by the Denver Police Foundation.

The new car is assigned to the Community Relations division and is used for community engagement, according to Denver PD, so the community is encouraged to come check it out at local events.

