In case you’ve had too much pumpkin spice already, Starbucks rolled out a new drink on Friday that’s been stirring up quite the buzz.

Meet the Maple Pecan Latte.

Dubbed the “MPL” — the drink is a combination of espresso and steamed milk with hints of maple syrup and pecan. It’s topped off with a “colorful autumn topping” — brown, yellow and orange sugar sprinkles.

Starbucks has offered variations on this popular flavor of the years including the Maple Macchiato and the Golden Maple Latte.

What do you think — does the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) face some stiff competition this fall with the introduction of the new Maple Pecan Latte?