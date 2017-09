AUBURN, Mass. — A runaway goat looking for a hideaway decided to check into a hotel!

The goat’s adventures all started Friday when the animal decided to walk off a farm in Millbury and stroll down neighborhoods and even Route 290.

Police received several calls but couldn’t quite pinpoint the animal’s exact location.

Finally, the goat, probably tired from all the walking, decided to walk into a La Quinta hotel on Southbridge Street in Auburn.

The approximate distance between Millbury and Auburn is around 5 miles.

A worker saw the goat, shut the door and called police.

The runaway was taken into custody and returned to its owner.

The goat is now being housed in a trailer until a pen can be built that will keep it from escaping again.