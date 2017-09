COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a US Bank branch on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. at the branch inside King Soopers located at 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road.

Police say the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money. He was last seen running away from King Soopers with an unknown amount of cash.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.