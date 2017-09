COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is recovering after police say he shot himself near Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area around 2:20 p.m. and found the man lying on the side of the road.

Officials say the man was alive when authorities arrived at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Southbound lanes of I-25 were closed in the area as police processed the scene. Lanes reopened just before 3:30 p.m.