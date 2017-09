NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tweeted the league will air a “Unity” message during Sunday night football.

We will air this Unity spot in tonight’s game. It reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players & clubs https://t.co/b6AOOLihKl — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) September 24, 2017

The commercial spot — called “Inside These Lines” — comes in the wake of nationwide player protests during the national anthem after recent comments by President Donald Trump.

Goodell said that President’s Trump’s remarks about the NFL demonstrated “an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”

Several Broncos players were among those taking a knee during the national anthem before their game against the Buffalo Bills. Other teams protesting include the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. Some teams decided to stay in the locker room during the national anthem, including the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks.

The “Unity” commercial first aired during February’s Super Bowl. It will re-air during Sunday night’s game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.

>> You can watch the full commercial here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.