COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A block party to celebrate the grand opening of the new recording studio and makerspace at the Sand Creek Library happened Saturday, September 23.

Folks will now be able to take advantage of using the makerspace’s new 3D printer, sewing machine and kiln.

The recording studio is set up so people can sing, play music, or do voice-over acting.

“We have these services up north and we felt we needed them down south and this is the perfect library, the perfect community for it,” said Abby Simpson, manager of Fountain and Sand Creek Libraries. “Not a lot of people have transportation to go up north so we wanted to make the access to these services easier. Everybody needs a chance to express themselves and some people can do that in writing, other people need to do that in the form of art or song, or music so we’re providing that resource for them.”

The use of this new cutting-edge technology is free and open to the public.