COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a Colorado Springs apartment Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 1800 Monterey Road near S. Circle and Shasta Drives.

Police responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area. According to initial information, police say the reporting party had shot himself. Due to his injury, the man was unable to let officers inside the apartment. Police were able to force entry into the apartment and help the man.

He was transported to a local hospital with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.