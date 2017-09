DENVER, Colo. — Remember the craze surrounding fidget spinners?

A Denver fourth grader has created a kit to help you make your own at home.

Lexi Koren, a student at Colorado Academy, created “Lickety Spin” — a kit to make your very own candy fidget spinner — and it will launch on Kickstarter on October 3.

Lexi told KDVR she was having breakfast with her uncle when she came up with the idea.

How does it work? You fill the mold with candy, like Starburst or Jolly Rancher, stick it in the microwave for around 20 seconds, and let it cool in fridge before popping out your toy out of the molding.

You can sign up to be among the first to get one on LicketySpin.com.