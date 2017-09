COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-bicycle crash at the intersection of Dublin and Academy Boulevards involving a CSPD patrol car.

Officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. According to CSPD, the bicyclist crossed the intersection while the light was green at the same an unmarked patrol car was traveling through.

Police say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The officer involved in the crash was not injured. Police also say they were not going to a call when the incident happened and speed was not a factor.

Both north and southbound Academy will be closed in the area for at least three hours.

