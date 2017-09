Related Coverage Colorado Springs school mourns death of 6-year-old student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found along a trail just south of the Martin Drake Power Plant.

Officers responded at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, September 24.

Police say they found the scene to be suspicious. The homicide unit was called out and took over the scene.

Right now, the victims identity has not yet been released.

This is developing story. Stay with FOX21 Local News Right Now for the latest updates.