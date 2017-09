COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, about a hundred people gathered together in Colorado Springs to honor their loved ones lost to suicide.

It was all part of the annual Race Against Suicide and balloon launch, put on by Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.

All participants held balloons before launching them, as a way to send their message to family members or friends no longer with them.

For Julie Brooks, she lost her daughter to suicide this past June, saying she’ll always wish she was still here.

“I miss her laugh and her hugs, she was just a very endearing soul and she reached a lot of people’s hearts,” said Julie Brooks, a mother who lost her daughter to suicide.

For Brianna Park, she’s very thankful her mom reached out when she did.

“I never once thought about suicide; that wasn’t a thought in my family, my mind, that was other people. But when it happened to my family, and it was my mom that tried to do it, it hits home a lot harder than you think,” said Brianna Park, who nearly lost her mom to suicide this year.

Saying to always look out for signs and reach out to family or friends you think may need help.

There’s also the National Suicide Prevention hotline available 24-hours a day, you can reach that at 1-800-273-8255.