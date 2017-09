COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re continuing our monthly ‘Ask The Vet’ segment on FOX21 Weekend Morning News.

Joining Maddie Kirker is Dr. Cristy Fisher, practice owner of Pine Creek Veterinary Hospital in Colorado Springs.

FOX21 is partnering with Dr. Cristy to help answer questions that you — our viewers — have when it comes to your four-legged family members.

For September’s segment, you asked:

It’s time for flu shots for me and my kids, but is there a flu that could affect our pets? If so, what treatment options are available?

If someone in my family is sick we take precautions to keep the rest of us from catching it. Should we quarantine our pets too? Can we catch what’s make them ill or vice versa?

I have a 3-year-old golden retriever who is heavy. What are some of the best ways to help him get rid of the extra pounds? What risks does he run from being overweight?

I’ve heard more and more of my friends say their pets have some kind of cancer. What sort of symptoms should I look out for with my dog, and how can it be treated?

My cat has been throwing up all over the house. There have been no major changes at home. Could this just be a behavioral issue or is it more serious?

I have a 4-year-old Himalayan cat who recently has been losing a lot of fur. She’s even got bald spots. What could this mean, and how serious is it?

