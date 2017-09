COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak region is rich with American Indian heritage.

A celebration of America’s indigenous nations with a traditional powwow took place at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday, August 23.

The 9th annual event represented several different tribes with dancing, drumming, singing and delicious native food.

Saturday’s powwow also included a signing of the proclamation abolishing Columbus Day in Colorado Springs, replacing it with Indigenous People’s Day, something the local Native American community has worked to do for several years.