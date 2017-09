SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A woman is recovering after she was bitten multiple times by a copperhead snake as she walked into a LongHorn Steakhouse in Virginia, according to WTVR.

Rachel Myrick was with her boyfriend, 13-year-old son, friends and family when it happened on September 12.

According to WTVR, Myrick was in the restaurant’s foyer when the nearly 8-inch long copperhead snake bit her three times in her foot and toes. The bites caused swelling that spread past her knee and also some swelling on her hip and left thigh. She’s now in crutches and faces a three-month recovery.

LongHorn Steakhouse issued a statement to WTVR, saying in part “Our primary concern is for the well-being of Ms. Myrick and we want to provide any assistance we can.”

Copperheads are one of three venomous snakes found in Virginia, but are the only species found in every county, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society.

