Well, this is either very cool or very creepy — you be the judge!

Walmart announced Friday it is testing a “straight into your fridge” service where you can watch it all happen on your phone with properly installed cameras in your home.

How exactly does it work? Walmart has partnered with smart security company August, which makes locks that you can monitor on your phone.

Customers taking part in the trial can buy products — including groceries — from Walmart.com, and once the order is placed, a driver from the crowd-sourced, same-day delivery startup Deliv goes to pick up the items.

If you aren’t home when the driver rings the bell, the driver will receive a one-time passcode for the smart lock that you have authorized. You’ll also be notified when the doorbell rings so you can watch on your August doorbell cam.

The August app also links to other cameras that could be installed in your home — like those from Nest — so you can watch the driver drop off and put away items. Once the driver leaves, the door locks automatically.

Deliv CEO Daphne Carmeli said told CNNMoney that all drivers “undergo a comprehensive screen process” as well as “regular audits, ratings and checks.” Additionally, she said the drivers taking part in the Walmart delivery trial all agreed to being videotaped.

