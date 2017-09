COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up, drivers!

Starting Monday, September 25 at 5:30 a.m., the southbound lanes of the Nevada Avenue intersection at Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed for about 10 days for underground utility work.

Northbound lanes of traffic on Nevada Avenue at Colorado Avenue will reopen to traffic at that time.

Southbound drivers will be detoured at Kiowa Avenue and are advised to take alternate routes.

Parking will be closed on the west side of Pikes Peak Avenue, between Nevada Avenue and the alley. Parking and vehicle access will be available on Pikes Peak Avenue between Tejon Street and the alley.

Access to businesses will be maintained.

The City says the closure is required for crews to complete storm drain and roadway improvements, and for Colorado Springs Utilities-related water main work between Shooks Run and Nevada Avenue.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to posted speed limits and construction signs throughout the area.

All construction activities are weather dependent.