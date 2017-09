COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — OrangeTheory Fitness has gym locations worldwide, and over 700 locations in the U.S.

“We have a huge community, and we just want to help each other out,” Head coach, Kelley Millsap, said.

Twice a year they hold a dry triathlon, benefiting a different cause each time.

“We’re more than just a gym here,” Millsap said.

This year, that cause was hurricane Harvey relief for the OrangeTheory staff and families in the Houston area.

“Maybe they lost their home or their car, it can go directly into their pockets and help them out,” Millsap said.

Not to mention, the “dri-tri” is no joke. It’s 2,000 meters on the rower, a 5k on the treadmill, and 300 body weight exercises on the strength floor.

“All to help the victims down in Houston.”

Bryant Watts didn’t want to admit that he finished first, but he said he’s thankful to be a part of a gym that gives back.

“We all finished, and that’s all that matters,” Watts said. “We’re able to take our smaller community and put it together with other communities.”

Head coach, Kelley Millsap, always reminds his class to remember why they stepped in the door that day, and this sweat session was no different.

“Knowing their doing it for a greater cause, not just to burn some calories,” Millsap said, “But to help those in need, I think that’s all the reason why we decided to do this.”